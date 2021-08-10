Fkieren 101: Everything You Need To Know About Spotting And Caring For Malta’s Marine Turtles

Mating season is currently underway for marine turtles in national waters, as female turtles scour for a good place to lay their nest.

Following last week’s accident of the loggerhead turtle which washed up dead at Hondoq r-Rummien, Lovin Malta spoke to Nature Trust Malta, to gather some tips on how everyone can contribute to their protection and safeguarding.

1. Don’t fucking litter

You’d think this is an obvious one after Malta’s very own Neil Agius swam over 120km from Linosa to Malta to raise awareness about littering.

Nature Trust urges people to dispose of plastic in the appropriate way, as marine turtles often have a tendency of mistaking plastic for jellyfish. Trash disposed of outside often makes its way back to the sea due to wind, especially given that Malta is an island.

2. Boat owners: Be Careful!

Boat owners are urged to be mindful of marine turtles, as they would be in our waters during the hot summer months. Boat hits are too common, especially by high-speed vessels, and normally occur whenever a turtle rises to the surface for air.

3. Fishermen: Don’t throw away hooks and lines in the sea!

It’s extremely important that hooks and lines used for fishing are not disposed of in the sea. These can be extremely damaging to marine turtles, and ingestion of hooks often leads to death.

4. Report any injured turtles

Nature Trust urges fishermen and boat owners out at sea to get in contact with them if they ever come across an injured turtle, or accidentally capture one while fishing. They also expressed that they mostly depend on fishermen’s support to rescue injured turtles.

5. Pick up some trash whenever you’re out

It would be truly beneficial if everyone picked up trash and disposed of it appropriately whenever they encounter it. Picking up some pieces of plastic whenever you’re at the beach can really prevent all marine creatures from ingesting plastic.