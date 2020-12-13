Send Malta’s Elderly Your Love This Christmas With Nanniet Post Office

Every year, we hear stories about those who are alone for the holidays – those who have no one and are left as our country’s most vulnerable. This year, in light of the global pandemic, countless people are likely to be left alone for Christmas – unable to be with their loved ones.

This is most prominent amongst the elderly in our society – who count as some of the most vulnerable among us in COVID-19 especially.

Yet, this year’s difficult situation has been made a little easier for those left alone with the help of Nanniet Post Office.

Nanniet Post Office is intended as a way for children across Malta to be able to write letters or draw heart-warming messages for elderly people across Malta just in time for Christmas. Through the initiative being rolled out in schools, this alone is ensured to be able to send letters to over 27,000 over 65s who live on their own.