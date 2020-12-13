Send Malta’s Elderly Your Love This Christmas With Nanniet Post Office
Every year, we hear stories about those who are alone for the holidays – those who have no one and are left as our country’s most vulnerable. This year, in light of the global pandemic, countless people are likely to be left alone for Christmas – unable to be with their loved ones.
This is most prominent amongst the elderly in our society – who count as some of the most vulnerable among us in COVID-19 especially.
Yet, this year’s difficult situation has been made a little easier for those left alone with the help of Nanniet Post Office.
Nanniet Post Office is intended as a way for children across Malta to be able to write letters or draw heart-warming messages for elderly people across Malta just in time for Christmas. Through the initiative being rolled out in schools, this alone is ensured to be able to send letters to over 27,000 over 65s who live on their own.
The initiative consists of a collaboration between the Education Ministry, University Professor Alexei Dingli and his teammates Stephen Bezzina and Marvic Sciberras, The Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society (MFWS) and Nanniet Malta.
Speaking about the project, MFWS chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca noted that “this year more than ever before, we all got a taste of what it feels like to live alone; some had to live in isolation, while others had to leave their families and stay in quarantine after contracting the virus.”
Coleiro Preca went on to note the significant change of dynamic that the pandemic has created, in which we are no longer able to “hug or stay near each other”. Yet, there was a hope that “the children’s words will be a small beacon” of joy for those most alone this Christmas – more so when “our elders have built the treasures we enjoy today. This is a gesture to remind them how much they are loved and valued.”
Despite this initiative being rolled out in schools, all children across Malta and Gozo are still encouraged to visit Nanniet Post Office’s website and make a submission through there.
Will you or your child be making a submission?