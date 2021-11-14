7 Beautiful European Christmas Markets That Are Just A Flight Away From Malta

Attention, all Christmas lovers! It’s finally that time of the year again when you can start planning and looking for all sorts of activities to get into a festive mood while digging out those Christmas sweaters. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, here is a list of some of the best Christmas markets in Europe, in no particular order. that will knock your resting Grinch face off.

1. Cologne – Germany (25th November to 23rd December 2021) You will find several Christmas markets to choose from in Cologne, the largest of which can be found right in the city centre. The market is a perfect spot to drink mulled wine while enjoying a gorgeous backdrop of the Iconic Cathedral found in Cologne.

2. Prague – Czechia (27th November 2021 to 6th January 2022) Prague’s Christmas market is returning in all its traditional glory. It’s one of the key ingredients that sends out festive magic throughout Czechia.

3. Edinburgh – Scotland (19th November 2021 to 2nd January 2022) If it’s a gingerbread scented market filled with good Christmas bargains that can all be washed down with some soul-warming scotch that you’re looking for then, Edinburgh’s Christmas market is the place to go this year.

4. Brussels – Belgium (26th November 2021 to 2nd January 2022) Brussels’ Christmas market is iconic for its magical light show, cosy stalls and ice skating ring.

5. Vienna – Austria (17th November to 26th December 2021) Picture stalls filled with traditional wooden toys and artisanal handcrafts and handmade soaps fill the narrow streets of the old town in Austria, with sparkly fairy lights that fill the air above your head. Of course, warm mugs of mulled wine are in abundance to help you brace the Viennese winter.

6. Strasbourg – France (26th November to 26th December 2021) The home of the European Parliament is also home to a beautiful Christmas market. Some 300 traditional market stalls are set up every year, filled with hand-painted wooden Christmas decorations, creating a real-life nativity vibe.

7. Budapest – Hungary (26th November to 24th December 2021) Located right in front of St. Stephen’s Basilica, the Hungarian capital’s Christmas market was recently voted in as the most beautiful Christmas market in Europe. Besides the charming nature of the stalls, the Budapest market is known for its laser projections and for its exciting ice-skating rink that surrounds a grand Christmas tree.

Bonus: Basel – Switzerland (25th November to 23rd December 2021) With over 160 meticulously decorated stalls, the Basel market is the largest Christmas fair in Switzerland. It is filled with a wide range of culinary wonders, from authentic Basel Läckerli (a local take on gingerbread men) to its well-known festive fondue, something to enjoy during the winter chill.