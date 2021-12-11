Christmas Is Just Two Weeks Away And We Still Need 100s Of Lovin Milied Boxes

Calling all Christmas lovers and gift-givers, we need your help! Lovin Milied is back for its 5th year in a row, but we’re still looking for some honorary elves to step up to the plate. Join in on the festive fun this year and give Mr Claus a helping hand. Do your part and take on the #LovinMiliedChallenge this year! You probably know what Lovin Milied is by now, but, if you don’t, here’s a quick recap: every year we team up with a variety of organisations and NGOs to help those in need.

Christmas is the season for giving, and that’s why we created this initiative to make it easy for you to give back. The various organisations that will be receiving these gifts range from those helping mothers and young children, to rescuing dogs in need. How can you help? All you need to do is pick a category out of the seven kinds of boxes and assemble a box to be opened on Christmas morning. Don’t know which box to build? You can use our #LovinMiliedChallenge filter to see which box you should make. Head on over to Instagram, press on the sparkle ✨ icon, pick the second filter, press ‘Try it’ and test out the special Lovin Milied filter.

Buy it, box it, bring it, and head on down to the Lovin Malta office or one of Atlas Insurance’s many branches to drop off your ready-made Lovin Milied box. If you need some help with where to get your things from, you can check out these eleven one-stop-shops we found useful. Atlas Insurance and RYDE are helping us make this whole thing possible, but we still need YOU! A total of 930 boxes across all of the categories are needed. Grab your BFF and get assembling! As it stands, we do currently have some boxes waiting to cheer up someone’s Christmas morning, but we still have a long way to go to reach our target.

Time is ticking! Make sure to share your good deed online and nominate someone else to take on the challenge using the hashtag #LovinMiliedChallenge. Our elves will be accepting gift boxes until the 17th December, so make sure you don’t leave your gift-giving to the last minute. Remember, it’s the thought that counts, not the price tag. Sharing what you can always make a difference, so get wrapping! Tag someone who needs to do the #LovinMiliedChallenge!