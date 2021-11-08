The #LovinMiliedChallenge Is Back For The 5th Year And Here’s How You Can Take Part

Can you hear those sleigh bells ringing? Father Christmas may be our December superhero, but even he needs help sometimes. That’s why we’ve turned into Santa’s helpers, with our biggest job being collecting gifts for the less fortunate. That means the #LovinMiliedChallenge is back! Going from good to great, this challenge has taken Malta by storm but, we need your help. Santa’s workshop doesn’t have anywhere near enough elves to help on this mission, which is why Mr and Mrs Claus are having a nationwide call-out!

You don’t need to have pointy ears and wear jingle bells on your feet to be an elf. You just need to take on the #LovinMiliedChallenge. The task is simple. Each honorary elf just needs to have a look around shops, and fill different themed boxes with goodies to give to the underprivileged members of our society. Here’s how to make the boxes Grab a shoebox Wrap the base and lid separately in festive wrapping paper. There’s no need to seal the box Pick a gift box from the ones listed below and fill it with the items listed Spread the Christmas cheer and get everyone you know involved by using the hashtag #LovinMiliedChallenge

Here’s a guide to how the different boxes should look: Box 1 – Mother & Baby Box A Soft Towel

Talcum Powder

Pack Baby Wipes

Scented Soap for Mum

Christmas Decoration

Christmas Themed Chocolate Treat

Box 2 – Kids Box (3-10) Soft Toy such as an animal soft toy, teddy bear, cartoon soft toy, snowman soft toy or similar

Small Fun Present like a yoyo, skipping rope, toy animal/ dinosaur, a pack of cards

Creativity Gift like crayons, colouring pencils, dried paint palette, activity book, colouring book, thin picture book, sticker book

Socks

Christmas Decoration

Christmas Themed Chocolate Treat

Box 3 – Older Girl’s Box (11-16) A Fashionable Scarf

Small Presents like a key chain, a pocket mirror, a purse, brush, hair accessories, makeup or a piece of jewellery

Notebook

Socks

Christmas Decoration

Christmas Themed Chocolate Treat

Box 4 – Older Boy’s Box (11-16) A Scented Body Spray

Small Present such as a wallet, socks, a piece of jewellery, a pack of cards or hair gel

Notebook Diary

Socks

Christmas Decoration

Christmas Themed Chocolate Treat

Box 5 – Elderly Citizen Box Cosy Lap Blanket

Warm Unisex Slippers or Hot Water Bottle

A Christmas card in an envelope to open. This can be signed or anonymous, completely up to you

Christmas Decoration

Christmas Themed Chocolate Treat

Box 6 – Food Box Pasta, Rice

Canned Food

Cereal

Tea, Coffee, Powdered Milk

Biscuits

Juice

Box 7 – Doggie Treat Box Wet Food, any brand

Dry Food, any brand

Treats, any brand

Blankets

Sheets

Starting from the 15th December, our little reindeer will be collecting gift boxes that have been wrapped up with love by all of you honorary elves. These gift boxes will be spread across a whole load of different charities, helping us spread the Christmas cheer to as many people as possible. All gifts are greatly appreciated, so grab your partner, best friend, child, or really anyone who likes Christmas, and get assembling! Families, schools, scouts, companies and NGO’s, absolutely everyone can get in on the fun this Christmas season! Secret Santa is out and the #LovinMiliedChallenge is in. Grab your office pals and do something for the less fortunate this season. Don’t forget to snap a picture and upload it to your socials with the hashtag #LovinMiliedChallenge!

Here’s how you can drop the gift boxes off The only thing you need to worry about is clearly writing down the gift box number at the bottom of the box, to help make the reindeer’s jobs a bit easier. Once you’ve assembled the gift boxes, you can drop them off at our offices in Naxxar. You can also drop them off at any Atlas Insurance outlet during the week. Drop-offs can be made at their Mosta, Paola, Ħaż-Żebbug, Ta’ Xbiex, Birkirkara, Rabat, San Ġwann, St. Paul’s Bay, Luqa, and Bormla.

The final day you can drop off these gift boxes is the 16th December at 5pm, with Santa’s reindeer’s delivering them to the various organisations on the 20th December. A huge thank you goes out to Atlas Insurance, Ryde, and all of you honorary elves for making this initiative possible. Tag someone who loves Christmas!