The #LovinMiliedChallenge Is Soon Over Which Means Christmas Is Almost Here!

Santa is wrapping up his last few presents and everyone is working overtime at the North Pole. The big day is just around the corner, which means that there are only a few days left for you to take on the #LovinMiliedChallenge. Put on your funkiest Christmas sweater and use our handy-dandy Lovin Milied filter to see which box you should make. Head on over to our Instagram, click on the little sparkle ✨ icon, and click on the second Lovin Milied filter, modelled by our very own social media guru, Hailey.

You can choose from a total of seven different categories – ranging from building boxes for kiddies to creating a Christmas box that will brighten up the elderly’s festive season, you can really make a difference in someone’s life. Our Doggie and Food Boxes have gotten an overwhelming amount of boxes, but Boxes 2, 3, 4 and 5 still need a lot of love. Here’s a recap of the boxes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Box 1 – Mother & Baby Box A Soft Towel

Talcum Powder

Pack Baby Wipes

Scented Soap for Mum

Christmas Decoration

Christmas Themed Chocolate Treat

Box 2 – Kids Box (3-10) Soft Toy such as an animal soft toy, teddy bear, cartoon soft toy, snowman soft toy or similar

Small Fun Present like a yoyo, skipping rope, toy animal/ dinosaur, a pack of cards

Creativity Gift like crayons, colouring pencils, dried paint palette, activity book, colouring book, thin picture book, sticker book

Socks

Christmas Decoration

Christmas Themed Chocolate Treat

Box 3 – Older Girl’s Box (11-16) A Fashionable Scarf

Small Presents like a key chain, a pocket mirror, a purse, brush, hair accessories, makeup or a piece of jewellery

Notebook

Socks

Christmas Decoration

Christmas Themed Chocolate Treat Box 4 – Older Boy’s Box (11-16) A Scented Body Spray

Small Present such as a wallet, socks, a piece of jewellery, a pack of cards or hair gel

Notebook Diary

Socks

Christmas Decoration

Christmas Themed Chocolate Treat

Box 5 – Elderly Citizen Box Cosy Lap Blanket

Warm Unisex Slippers or Hot Water Bottle

A Christmas card in an envelope to open. This can be signed or anonymous, completely up to you

Christmas Decoration

Christmas Themed Chocolate Treat Box 6 – Food Box Pasta, Rice

Canned Food

Cereal

Tea, Coffee, Powdered Milk

Biscuits

Juice Box 7 – Doggie Treat Box Wet Food, any brand

Dry Food, any brand

Treats, any brand

Blankets

Sheets

Once you’ve picked which box you will be creating, it’s time to hit the town! If you don’t know where to start, you can download our super-useful shopping guide to take with you. Plus, if you don’t know which shop to go to, you can check out the 11 one-stop-shops we found useful whilst taking on the challenge. Once you’ve crossed everything off your shopping list, and you’re happy with your Lovin Milied box, you can drop it off at any Atlas Insurance Branch or at the Lovin Malta offices in Burmarrad. Make sure to also post your good deed to social media and nominate three people to take on the #LovinMiliedChallenge!

None of this merry gift-giving would be possible without the help of RYDE and Atlas Insurance, so a huge thank you goes out to them! Our elves will be accepting gift boxes until the 17th December, so make sure you don’t leave your super important Santa duties to the last minute. Remember, it’s the thought that counts, not the price tag. Sharing what you can always make a difference, so get wrapping! Tag someone who loves Christmas!

READ NEXT: European Parliament Calls For Online Violence Against Women To Be Made A Crime In Europe