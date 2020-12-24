Popular Athletes Raising Thousands For Istrina – And If They Hit €5,000, Heads Will Be Shaved

It’s Christmas – besides our own personal plans, lots of Maltese think about how they can help those less fortunate. That’s just what the people behind Vitera Health and Fitness are doing – raising thousands of euro with an impressive exercise marathon… and we’re sweating just looking at them.

Ex-Valletta FC player Jon Caruana together with his cousin Karl Sciortino, the two faces behind the fitness club, are looking to row 45,000 metres and burn 2,500 on an assault bike… all in just four hours.

They’ve already garnered €3,400 euro…all of which will go to charity L-Istrina. Vitera Health and Fitness are also the trainers whipping radio hosts Frank, Nate and Rossi into shape. Although they’re not taking part in this physical challenge, they are pulling some awesome dares if they raise enough money. If Vitera Health and Fitness hit the €5,000, then they’re going to cut off Caruana’s ponytail…and if they hit €10,000, he’ll have to shave his whole head!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vitera Health and Fitness (@vitera_health_and_fitness)

Vibe FM will also be broadcasting their Christmas Eve special where they’ll announce the total amount they’ve raised. Good luck guys!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate, Frank & Rossi (@natefrankandrossi)

Tag someone who can donate!

