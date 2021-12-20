Purina Malta Donates €12K Worth Of Cat Food To The Lovin Milied Challenge

In a special surprise last-minute donation, Purina Malta has also done their part by donating a mind-boggling amount of cat food worth a whopping €12,000, and even threw in some dog treats!

Christmas is all about giving back, and that’s why the #LovinMiliedChallenge was born five years ago. Kindness is infectious, with everyone all over Malta and Gozo coming together to build some gift boxes for the less fortunate.

This €12K donation consists of 15,076 food items from different brands. Among the brands, Felix, Dentalife and Gourmet food items will all be donated to five different sanctuaries across Malta. Making up a total of 20,000 meals, no cats will be going hungry this Christmas.

This comes as a part of Nestlé Malta’s focus to give back more to our four-legged friends moving into 2022, kicking off with a pet-friendly office policy starting in the New Year!

With a total of 10 different cat food products – everyone from the tiniest kitten to the chonkiest feline will have the right food for their dietary needs.

We kicked off our deliveries with Purina Malta right this very day, hitting up Bormla’s Carers for Stray and Abandoned Felines (CSAF) to deliver the goods. Home to over 300 cats, the carers over at CSAF explained that help is needed throughout the year, not just at the holidays, with bills for food and medical care for the hundreds of kittens, strays, and elderly felines bearing a heavy cost on the VO.

So whether you want to donate food or volunteer your time at this incredible facility, visit their Facebook page and drop them a message.