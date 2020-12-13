Ta’ Qali Christmas Drive-Thru Pledges Better Traffic Control After Queuing Issues On Opening Night 

“We set out to create a first, Drive-Thru Christmas experience for Malta, and you came in droves. Thank you for all your support and patience with the traffic management issues we had yesterday. We have spent most of today fine tuning our logistics to ensure that tonight’s experience is improved greatly.”

“Day one of the Drive Thru Christmas 2020 has come and gone and we are overwhelmed by the response,” the organisers said yesterday.

Ta Qali’s Christmas Drive Thru has promised to improve its traffic management system after queuing issues led to a raft of complaints on its opening night last Friday.

With COVID-19 social distancing restrictions putting a damper on Christmas celebrations this year, some event organisers have thought outside the box to provide people with some festive joy in line with the pandemic health guidelines.

The Ta’ Qali Crafts Village Drive Thru offers people an interactive Christmas experience from inside their own cars. Spearheaded by comedy duo Danusan, the event involves driving through 46 stands, each offering some kind of entertainment, such as magic, karaoke and Father Christmas.

However, opening night had a number of traffic problems, with people complaining that they had to queue up for over two hours and the line of vehicles stretching so far that it disrupted non-guest drivers.

Yet some guests urged people to look on the bright side, plan ahead and use the queuing time as chance for some quality time with their loved ones.

“Just think ahead and play some Christmas songs while waiting,” one woman said. “We waited for 35 minutes in the queue, no big deal.”

