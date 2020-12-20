The Last Panto Standing: Listen To Teatru Malta’s Play ‘Ġulbiena’ On The Radio For Free This Evening

What is Christmas without a trip to the pantomime? While COVID-19 shelved most festive events, Teatru Malta’s unique Panto Ġulbiena will go-ahead this evening… and you don’t even have to leave your home.

In the third instalment of Panto In The Dark, this year’s edition will see their festive play performed live on the radio as opposed to in a sound booth.

Audiences are still expected to tune in with their headphones in the dark to keep the experience alive, from the safety of their humble abodes.

What’s more, it’s completely free of charge.

So what’s Ġulbiena about? Teatru Malta aren’t giving too much away, except that it’s an awesome adventure to revive the characters’ Christmas plant.

The cast, comprised of Samuel Farrugia, Anton Saliba and Davinia Hamilton and Chucky Bartolo as the dame, prepare for the arrival of a mystery guest and a need to make sure everything is absolutely perfect. One thing is missing though, the Ġulbiena!

Let them run with your imagination as they travel into the Witch’s creepy cottage, where no one has ever entered before. It’s an interactive adventure, so you can help make sure they make it out alive!

Make sure to tune in with your favourite people, dim the lights, plug in your headphones and be transported into the ultimate audio spectacle this Christmas.

Ġulbiena the Radio Play in the Dark will exclusively go live this Sunday 20th December on 103 Malta’s Heart, Calypso Radio, XFM and Magic Malta. That means it will be available on those, stations only at 8pm, with no repeats so make sure not to miss out.

The Teatru Malta play was produced in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv and the Malta Community Chest Fund and was created by is written and directed by Vikesh Godhwani and Marta Vella.

Share with someone who needs to watch this!