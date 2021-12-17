From Gifts to Dinner: Here’s How Marks And Spencer Will Sort Out Your Christmas

December is all about coming together and showing just how much we care. Being the gift-giving season means you need to find that special present that will brighten your loved one’s day. No matter how great Christmas is, buying presents and cooking up Christmas lunch can still create some stress. That’s why Marks & Spencer are taking the hassle out of preparing for Christmas by offering you a vast range of gifts to choose from and a hassle-free Christmas menu. All classic gifts, like panettone, mulled wine, and some speciality hampers will surely make for the perfect present just waiting underneath the tree. Indulge in some vegan mince pies or sip on some astounding alcoholic drinks this festive season with Marks & Spencer.

Preparing for Christmas day lunch just got way easier. Long gone are the days where you have to hunt for the perfect turkey, compile your shopping list, run around a million shops to get everything, and then start the whole cooking process. Christmas lunch doesn’t mean that you should be slaving away in the kitchen all day. That’s exactly why Marks & Spencer have made the whole process easier for you. Less time cooking means you can enjoy more time sipping on some tasty mulled wine. How about a foolproof British Oakham Stuffed Turkey Crown? Marks & Spencer have created the perfect turkey joint, which was named the Best Turkey Centerpiece by BBC Good Food.

Boneless Stuffed Oakham Turkey Breast Joint (left), Boneless Oakham Turkey Breast Joint (right)

The Marks and Spencer Select Farms British Oakham Turkey Breast Joint Frozen British boneless Oakham™ turkey breast joint with added water, basted with turkey stock for extra succulence and garnished with a sprig of rosemary. Filled with pork, chestnut and cranberry in a buttermilk stock brine and stuffed with some sloe gin stuffing that is simply to die for, this turkey will definitely be the highlight of Christmas day. Topped with applewood-smoked bacon, you really don’t have to think about anything this Christmas. You can also indulge in their Marks & Spencer Collection range where you can find anything from florentines to crisps. You can order your Marks & Spencer treats from their online store. Offering delivery all over Malta and Gozo when spending €35 or more means that everyone can have a hassle-free Christmas this year. With the delivery process being completely contactless, you don’t need to worry about anything. If you would rather enjoy the Christmas spirit in person, visit one of their stores located all across the island. Check out their opening hours to fit them into your Christmas shopping itinerary. Whether you’ve forgotten that one last gift, scared that you’d run low on mince pies, or even if you’re down an entire turkey, Marks & Spencer have got you covered this Christmas. Tag someone who wants a hassle-free holiday!