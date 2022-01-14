Change Your Ways In 60 Days With This Lifestyle Challenge In Malta

You are what you eat, so making sure that you fuel your body with the right nutrients is super important. Spending less time figuring out what your body needs and more time enjoying some delicious food is the whole aim behind Fortify Meals. Starting off with meal plans, Fortify Meals has now gone a step further by creating the 60 Day Challenge for a Healthy Lifestyle, which will give four individuals the opportunity to create a new and improved them! This two-month long challenge will kick off on Monday 31st January and will come to an end on Saturday 2nd April. Make 2022 the year you take your health seriously and push your body to the max. Sounds like something that’s up your alley? Head on over to the project’s page and start filling out the application ASAP. You have until the 21st January to put your name in the hat. Claire’s Curves, the positive mummy who is on a journey to promote confidence and kindness, is also super excited for this challenge. She speaks about how thanks to Fortify Meals, she became an improved version of Claire. Here’s what you’ll get

If you are one of the four successful applicants, you will receive daily meals, a workout programme, a group session to bond with your fellow challengers and some words of wisdom to motivate you on your journey. Skip the hassle of figuring out what to eat every day as you will get daily chef-prepared meals all throughout the week. With your calorie intake ranging from 1,200 to 1,400 per day, all you have to do is enjoy your food. Throw away your workout planner as you don’t have to think about that either. Fortify Meals will provide you with a weekly workout programme for you to follow along with at home or at the gym. You’ll also get some group classes every Saturday with professional trainer Daniel Zammit at Platinum in Birkirkara. Meet your future gym buddy and hear what he has to say about the whole experience. Daniel will be providing guidance on the type of exercises, together with the correct form, breathing and force needed to correctly accomplish the exercise. Last but not least, you’ll also be getting some words of wisdom and motivational support throughout the whole challenge from professional mentors. You can get all of this, if you are one of the lucky four, for just €13.75 a day for the whole 60 days. How do I apply?

Head on over to Fortify Meals’ challenge page and start filling out your application. After providing your personal details, make sure to think long and hard about the 3 reasons why you want to take part in this challenge and what you want to take away from this experience. With all of the hassle taken out of calorie counting, workout planning and just finding the motivation to get up out of bed in the morning, all you have to do is show up for this challenge to work. It takes 21 days to form a habit so once you start this new healthier lifestyle, you probably won’t go back. Tag someone who’s up for the challenge!