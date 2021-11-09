‘It Was A Dream’: Kim Pelham Reacts To Winning Miss Malta 2021

The winner of this year’s Miss Malta pageant has described winning the competition as a dream come true. The crowned beauty, who represented St Julian’s in the pageant, shared her heartfelt reaction on social media while thanking everyone involved in making it a reality.

An accountant by profession, 25-year-old Kim had previously participated in the Miss Universe Malta 2019 contest on behalf of St Julian’s. Kim said she wanted to promote self-empowerment as part of her Miss Malta 2021 venture. She is also a big supporter of mental health awareness and regularly uses her platform on social media to promote it.

Pelham succeeds 2020’s Miss Malta Hannah Giacchino. Miss Pembroke, represented by Leah Sammut Mock, came in second place, earning her the title of Miss Republic of Malta 2020. She was followed by Miss Madliena, represented by Shannah Vella Rapa, who won the title of Miss Tourism Malta 2020.