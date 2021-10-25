WATCH: Kevin Paul Calleja Hits X Factor Malta: ‘You Can Learn Something From Any Experience’

Kevin went on to express how even though he isn’t really one to participate in competitions, he believes that he can learn a lot from the experience.

Kevin Paul Calleja, one of Malta’s most well-known artists, put on a show for audiences at home with an impressive audition on another exciting episode of X Factor Malta .

Kevin went on to express how even though, he isn’t really one to participate in competitions he believes in such experiences there is so much one can learn.

‘I Believe That In Any* Experience, You Can Always Learn Something’, I don’t really like or believe in competing because I don’t believe I should be compared to others. However, I believe the journey of X Factor Malta, can push someone to learn and grow.” Kevin said

Kevin moves on to explain how when he was a teenager, his mum noticed that he wasn’t hearing well, where he was later got diagnosed by a doctor that he lacked hearing from both ears, which hit home for Kevin since music was always his passion.

“From then on I learned that if you really want to accomplish something, you need to go for it and work hard for it. And it gave me a boost to live in the moment and appreciate what I have.” Kevin Expressed

For his audition Kevin decided to sing an original song, which wowed the Judges, resulting in Kevin passing to the Boot Camp phase with four yeses.