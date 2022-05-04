د . إAEDSRر . س

You Can Win An AC For Your Maltese Home Simply By Donating

Turning up the heat is what summer is all about. There’s no better way to beat the heat than by cranking up your AC to your preferred temperature and just chilling at home. But, buying yourself a brand new AC is expensive. 

That’s why Kencar and Midea have teamed up with Dar Bjorn to offer you the chance to win an AC12 BTU. Making your summers cool again, all you need to do to possibly win is donate. 

Here’s how to donate

🌺  SMS €6.99 (5061 8936)

🌺  Click → https://bit.ly/MUMcompetitionSMS

🌺  BOV Mobile 79096249 – €7

🌺  Revolut on 79209420 – €7

🌺  Visit → https://bit.ly/TIXmum2022

All of the proceeds from this raffle will go towards Dar Bjorn Respite. Get your tickets quick as the competition closes on the 6th Friday at 10am. 

Tag everyone you know and donate!

