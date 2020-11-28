Derelict Paceville Staircase Gets Sparkling Makeover After Hugo’s Group Pitches In

The iconic staircase connecting Bay Street to Paceville, the St. Rita steps, has received a much-needed restoration thanks to Hugo’s Group Malta.

As part of their CSR contributions, Hugo’s Group Malta provided the financing towards the maintenance and refurbishment effort – and speaking to Lovin Malta, CEO of Hugo’s Group Malta, Luke Chetcuti explained how “this project has been in the making for quite some time”.

“Due to the hordes of people who frequently make use of the stairs, I had been reluctant to move ahead with it. However, the ongoing Covid-19 preventive measures which are restricting both local and international trade, presented us with the perfect opportunity to begin restorations.”

The St. Rita steps are well-known for the hordes of people that frequently make use of the stairs, which allows for the most direct route between Paceville and Pembroke and the St George’s Bay area.

Over the years, it has become run down from the foot traffic – with potholes and uneven paving forming, as well as tending to be badly lit at night.

The St Julian’s Local Council thanked the company for their contribution to the locality.