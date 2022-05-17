11 TV Shows From The 90s That Had Us Stuck To Our Sofas

The era of game boys, scrunchies, butterfly clips and denim is iconic. Not only for the unique fashion that characterised the 90s, but the amazing TV shows that this era produced. Ranging from quirky animated cartoons to the best reality TV at the time, here are our top eleven picks that simply scream the 90s. 1. Twin Peaks

Any mystery or drama fan who’s older than 20 will definitely remember Twin Peaks. Agent Cooper’s lighting fast responses whilst trying to figure out who killed Laura Palmer made the show what it is. 2. The X-Files

Giving the general public a look into what the FBI do, The X-Files has brought some harrowing tales and mind-boggling stories to our screens. Going strong for eleven seasons, these characters, as complicated as they might have been, are a 90s staple. 3. Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Going down the supernatural and vampire route, Buffy was quite ahead of its time. Revolving around a badass vampire slayer, Buffy gave the audience some pretty cool ethereal characters and a female lead that changed the way women are presented on screen. 4. Beverly Hills 90210

Navigating the transition from college life to adulthood – Beverly Hills 90210 was fun, lighthearted, and honest. Peeking into the life of the rich during the 90s is something everyone wants to do, and that’s exactly what Beverly Hills 90210 gave audiences. 5. The Nanny

Life doesn’t usually go as planned and The Nanny is the perfect TV show that showcases this. Jumping from a career in cosmetic sales to dealing with three children makes for some pretty good television. 6. Dawson’s Creek

Tackling issues like mental health and the journey of coming out, Dawson’s Creek was amazing in the way it handled real-life events on screen. Apart from that, they also gave us one of TV’s most famous love triangles of all time. 7. MacGyver

Filled to the brim with action and adventure, MacGyver is working for a clandestine US Government agency. Faced with unconventional and dangerous situations – MacGyver puts his problem-solving skills to the test to save lives. 8. Non è la RAI

Celebrating the arts, Non è la RAI gave the 90s some classic bangers and iconic looks that you would probably see half your school trying to replicate the next day. Beautiful women, funky dance moves and some killer songs all made Non è la RAI memorable. 9. Saved by the Bell

Class is in session! Make yourself a bowl of cereal and snuggle up on the sofa as Saved by the Bell is soon starting. There’s never a dull moment with this bunch. 10. South Park

One of the 90s’ most iconic animated series has been going strong for 25 seasons with new episodes still coming out to this day. This satirical animated series is totally uncensored, honest, and hilarious. 11. Keeping Up Appearances

Mrs Bucket and her struggle to climb the social ranks made this show a well-loved favourite. British comedy, hilarious situations and really good acting have cemented this show as one of the greats when it comes to 90s shows. BONUS – Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Okay so we know we said eleven, but how can you talk about 90s shows and not mention the Fresh Prince himself? Following Will Smith in this new phase of life, Fresh prince made you feel good, made you laugh, but also made you think.

