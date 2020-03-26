In Pictures: Malta Air’s New Airplane Design Gives a Taste Of The Future Of Maltese Aviation

The design of low-cost airline Malta Air’s fleet has been captured from the Renton Boeing Factory thanks to Captain Norman D’Amato. The joint Ryanair-Maltese government venture is set to soon grace the runways of countless European destinations in the near future, connecting Malta even further to Europe whilst also offering us a glimmer of hope on the horizon for travel returning post-pandemic.

Originally obtained by the Malta Aviation Outlook, the series of stunning images reveal Malta Air’s Boeing 737-8200 fleet. Offering us a first glimpse at what the aeroplanes will actually look like (instead of render designs we have previously seen).

In many ways, the design of the Malta Air crafts has taken on a design that is reminiscent of Ryanair’s planes yet with a Maltese spin. Replacing the deep blues with red and adding the Maltese Cross to the tail.

To think, these planes could very soon also be reaching a growing network of destination across Europe and beyond. Though the exact plans are still in flux due to the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Photo credit: Norman D’Amato How do you feel about Malta Air’s design? Let us know in the comments