In Pictures: Mizzi Studio Unveils Beautiful Kiosks Across London’s Royal Parks

Mizzi Studio has once more unveiled a stunning project across the Royal Parks in London, culminating with the installation of a brass tubular kiosk at the foot of the iconic Buckingham Palace. The architecture and design studio behind the Malta Bus Reborn project and Barbajean’s design have now unveiled their four-year-long commission in partnership with artisan brand Colicci. It saw nine different handcrafted kiosks replacing ageing kiosks across the Royal Parks and the development of a coffee house near the Serpentine Lake.

Horshoe Bend Kiosk | Photo Credit: Luke Hayes

This marks the most significant commission that Mizzi Studio has worked on in London to date, aligning perfectly with their mission to seek out projects with a positive social and environmental impact whilst helping to make public spaces a more beautiful place. Each of the nine kiosks has been hand-tailored to match their surrounding environments. The freestanding kiosks are conceived as a family of individual curvaceous structure with a “graceful tree-like canopy” made from hand steam-bent English Oak timber, with their tree-like crown.

Map of the Mizzi Studio Kiosks

Meanwhile, the flagship Horseshoe Bend kiosk in St James’ Park is clad in brass instead, mirroring the precious metals of the nearby Sir Thomas Brock’s Queen Victoria Memorial.

The Horseshoe Bend Kiosk located in St James's Park | Photo Credit: Luke Hayes

The materiality of the Horseshoe Bend kiosk marries perfectly with their Serpentine Coffee House project, which is situated only metres away from Zaha Hadid’s Serpentine Sackler Gallery, offering stunning views of the Serpentine Lake on one side and the Princess Diana Memorial Fountain on the other. Inspired by both the lake itself and the motion of a stingray’s ‘flight’, the swooping and sinuous roof is made from sculptural brass, giving the appearance of a giant golden cape being pulled through the air over the entire structure.

The Ceiling of the Serpentine Coffee House | Photo Credit: Luke Hayes

Over the years, Mizzi Studio and Colicci have collaborated on numerous amount of projects, including The Pheasantry Café, which has focused on craftsmanship, a connection with nature and creating memorable sculptural moments. “The Royal Parks hold a special place in the hearts of the city dwellers and people who visit the capital from near and far,” Colicci’s Director Rob Colicci explained. He went on to explain that this installation marks “a significant moment” for the longstanding relationship between Colicci and Mizzi Studio.

Kiosk at the Artillery Memorial in St James's Park | Photo Credit: Luke Hayes

Jonathan Mizzi, Director and Founder of Mizzi Studio, highlighted that this project marked both the conclusion of the studio’s biggest London project, but also “signals a new chapter for Londoners and visitors alike – a chapter of hope and belonging”. “We believe public architecture can restore mental well-being, bring people together and we are grateful to Colicci and The Royal Parks for allowing us the opportunity to offer a network of nature-inspired landmarks that people can turn to enjoy and unite amongst”.

Kiosk in Hyde Park Playground | Photo Credit: Luke Hayes

