‘It Really Pushed My Design Boundaries’: Maltese Interior Designer Highlights Experience In BBC Design Competition

Maltese people are everywhere in the world, and interior designer Peter Grech is no exception. If you are a fan of Interior Design Competitions, keep your eyes peeled for Grech as he will be participating in series two of Interior Design Masters due to air on BBC 2 on 2nd February. “The show was such a challenge!” Grech told Lovin Malta, explaining that “it really pushed my design boundaries to design, source and instal super quickly and super cheaply – whereas I usually like to take a more considered approach”. Based in Altrincham, Cheshire in the UK, Grech was born and raised in Malta and considers his upbringing on the island to heavily influence his aesthetic which nourished and draws from a great appreciation for antiques and vintage items. As such, his aesthetic style is considered to be a contemporary twist on classic interiors.

Speaking about the competition, Grech explained that the selection process comprised of a series of interviews, video tests and design mock briefs alongside viewing the design portfolios of each applicant. Each contestant was selected for their design acumen, distinct styles and their personalities as well. Presented by English Comedian and TV Personality Alan Carr and judged by former Elle Decoration editor-in-chief Michelle Ogundehin, Interior Design Masters challenges contestants to meet various client briefs to design both commercial and residential spaces.

Taking to Instagram to announce his participation in Interior Design Masters, Grech explained that he applied for the competition because he wanted “to show people how much I love interior design and how obsessed I am with it.” He went on to explain that one of the key highlights of the competition was being able to connect with like-minded people. “The best part of it all was the other contestants, they were such a laugh, and some truly special friendships and bonds were formed.” Together, Grech explained that the contestants all formed “our own little interior designer family group, and despite us being located all over the UK, feel connected via this very special moment.”

