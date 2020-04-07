Malta’s Brightest Architecture And Interior Design Minds Highlighted At The MASP Awards

The winners of the Malta Architectural and Spatial Planning awards have been revealed, celebrating the greatest architectural and interior design projects across Malta. The virtual MASP awards ceremony saw a total of eleven projects/designers awarded for their projects, alongside a slew of commendations. Among the winners were a mix of well-known architectural firms and also younger architects and interior designers who have slowly been making a bigger name for themselves across the island and within the industry. One of the highlights of the awards was the President’s Award, an outstanding achievement award for services related to Architecture and Spatial Planning. This was awarded posthumously to Joseph M. Spiteri who is renowned for his design of the Santa Luċija government housing estate.

Joseph M. Spiteri was awarded for his lifetime work as an architect

At the time, this was considered an innovative house planning model. Among his many other architectural projects, Spiteri is also instrumental in inspiring countless generations of architects following him. Including John Gambina, Joseph Huntingford and Joseph Borg Grech. Each of the winners was commended for their focus on form, function, innovation and quality. A particular example of this was the winner of the Urban Design Award. In this category, Casa Bottega in Valletta, designed by Chris Briffa, stood out as an excellent example of how modernised styles of architecture can still blend and take influence from the historic surroundings of Valletta. The original façade was maintained and then restored to match the cohesiveness of the streetscape around it. It also allowed for additional floors to be perfectly merged on the rooftop.

Casa Bottega, Valletta

The Rehabilitation and Conservation Award was given to Camilleri Mode Design Studio for their work on Villa La Fiorentina in Attard. Here, their efforts in transforming a dilapidated building into a 21st Century home was commended for their restoration of the local limestone alongside the conservation and integration of the building’s historical features into the modernised home.

Villa La Fiorentina, Attard

In the award for Sustainability, MED Design won for their work on the Gozo Innovation Hub in Xewkija. The new building features a louvre system that is solar-oriented to avoid excessive heat gain. It also was built ensuring that the outdoor areas are landscaped with indigenous trees whilst retaining the mature trees that were already existing on-site.

Gozo Innovation Hub, Xewkija

In the hotly contested Interior Architecture for Commercial and Public Buildings Projects, the award ended up going to Studjurban for their work in setting the standard for childcare centres. It provides a perfect example of child-friendliness and aesthetically colourful elements for children to enjoy. The Piazzetta project in Sliema took the prize for the Public Open Spaces Award. Here, the work of Martin Xuereb & Associates was especially praised by the jury who highlighted the sense of calm and tranquillity space creates in the otherwise hectic activity across the Sliema seafront.

Piazzetta, Sliema

Atmosphere Design won the award for Interior Architecture Award for Residential Projects for its makeover of a residential villa in Kappara. According to the jury, a winning element of the design was the priority given to natural lighting within the residence. Allowing it to permeate within each room to further accentuate the attractiveness of each space.

Meanwhile, architectural firm DeMicoli & Associates were hailed as the winners of the Commercial and Public buildings award for their efforts in their project of the Tipico Building, in St Julian’s. The jury noted that this project was able to maximise the site of the formerly low-lying building and rises to 13 storeys above the street level of the complex. One of the most impressive achievements of the awards was the Urban Planning Concept category. In this, University Student Daniela Spiteri Binett won for her concept project ‘A Village Amidst the Landscape’. This project conveys the vision of reconnecting the town of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq with the sea, offering an example of how civil engineering can have a positive effect on society by promoting healthier lifestyles and spatially integrating outlying urban settlements.

'A Village Amidst the Landscape’

In the category of Hospitality, Tourism Accommodation & Leisure, 3DM Architecture and Elena Borg Costanzi for their work on The King George and Berta Hotel in Għargħur. It was this project above all others that the jury considered to be an excellent showcase of the hospitality industry spreading its roots throughout Maltese tradition and culture, offering a high-quality design that is cohesive with the natural materials found around the Maltese islands.

The King George and Berta Hotel

The final prize of the night, the Emerging Architects Award, was given to Maurizio Ascione alongside commendations celebrating several other projects around Malta. If you'd like to see the full list of winners, you can visit the MASP's official site here.