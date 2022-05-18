Sajf Is Life: Here’s A List Of Must-Haves For Your Outdoor Space

The sun’s out and that means that everyone is scrambling to finish up their garden or backyard. Transforming an ordinary setting into the go-to summer spot can usually be accomplished in no time using the right outdoor furniture from OK Home. Check out the top outdoor furniture pieces and other accessories you need to transform your drab yard into a fabulous hang-out spot that all of your friends will absolutely adore. 1. Add some greenery

Brighten up your rooftop or garden with that pop of colour by adding some greenery to your design. With loads of vertical garden options, all of this artificial grass will make your space look gorgeous without ever needing to lift a finger. 2. Get a BBQ!

Is it even summer if you don’t whip out the BBQ and cook up some sizzling hot burgers? Giving you the option to pick between a small BBQ or a massive one, you will definitely have enough grilling space to feed the whole family. 3. Or a built-in BBQ

Imagine having your very own BBQ built into your own luxury outdoor living area. Seamlessly created to complement all tastes and styles, you can get your hands on an outdoor built-in BBQ that comes in durable stainless steel or resistant enamel. 4. Don’t forget to invest in some lights

Being both fashionable and functional, picking the right kind of lighting for your space is crucial if you plan on spending the whole night drinking and chatting. Available in a whole range of colours, styles, vibes, moods and materials – these portable lamps would look great in either a home or restaurant. 5. Want something more permanent?

Sconces, lamps and unique lightbulbs all help breathe character into your space. From industrial looking lighting to more bohemian rattan lamps, making sure you have enough light is key. 6. Keep your home cool

Spending some time soaking up the sun sounds great but you need to be able to cool off after being exposed to all those UV rays. Keep the air inside your home fresh by making sure there is a constant flow of air with these ceiling fans. Available in different shapes, sizes and designs, keeping it breezy has never been so easy. Keep your home cool – get your hands on a breezy ceiling fan for up to 20% off, just for the month of May! 7. Lounge around on these sun loungers

There’s nothing nicer than kicking your shoes off and just chilling on a sun lounger. Spend your Saturdays simply soaking up the sun and working on your tan this summer. After all, you deserve it. 8. Let the little ones run around

Give your kids and pets the space to run, play, jump and have fun! Summer’s all about making memories that will last you a lifetime, so make sure your little ones have the appropriate space they need to enjoy being kids without getting hurt. 9. Crank up the heat with some outdoor heating

It can get chilly once the sun’s down for the day, so make sure you have a source of heat incorporated into your design. With a whole load of shapes, materials, and models to choose from – what are you waiting for? 10. Get some comfy seating

No space is complete without the perfect sofa you can kick back and relax on. With a whole range of aluminium sofas that can stand any weather, these sofa sets are a staple. Available in different colours and styles, these outdoor sofas will completely transform your space. 11. Is aluminium not your vibe?

Don’t worry, you can get your hands on a gorgeous rattan dining set as well! Perfect for the outdoors and giving you endless options to choose from, you can get your hands on any of these outdoor furniture sets quite easily. 12. Just want a chair?

Even if you don’t need a whole set complete with six chairs and a dining table, you can get your hands on a whole variety of chairs that would work wonderfully with any type of decor you already have from here. Offering a discount on bulk buys, getting your restaurant’s chairs is simple and affordable. 13. Swing the day away in your hanging chair

Complete with a hanging frame, this hanging chair can be placed anywhere in the house. Not needing to be drilled into the roof makes this chair the perfect cross between a normal chair and a hammock that you need to have in your BBQ area. 14. Don’t forget a dining table

Even though you are outside, having enough tables that are big enough to accommodate your needs is crucial. Stocking so many different ceramic outdoor tables to choose from, with table sizes including 240cmx120cm, 180cmx90cm, and 120cmx120cm, all you need to do is pick your style and press order. 15. Add a pop of colour

Breath some life into your interiors and facade with these beautiful brick and stone wall cladding options. No matter if your home is rustic or has more of a modern feel to it, you’ll find the perfect wall cladding to suit your space. 16. Create some shade

Make sure you have the right balance between sun and shade by investing in a parasol. Available in both side and middle pole, these parasols are the absolute must-have outdoor furniture item for any home. I mean, have a look at all of the gorgeous spaces OK Home has helped bring to life. 17. Invest in some seating

Perfect for restaurants or rooftop bars, have a look at the new stock of outdoor furniture and restaurant tables and chairs you can get your hands on to make your home feel like the chicest spot in town. 18. Keep an eye out for some brand new outdoor furniture

Just want to have a look at every single item you can get your hands on for your outdoor space? Check out the outdoor furniture section that’s continuously being updated with brand new stock. Keep your eyes peeled as something new arrives every single day! Now that you’ve sorted out your shopping list, hurry up and get everything you need as BBQ season is here! With everything you need being available from OK Home at the press of a button, you have no excuse for not being ready for summer this season. Tag someone who’s re-doing their outdoor space!