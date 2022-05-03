Win: 9 Feature Wall Colour Trends To Look Out For In 2022

Bringing life into your home whilst maintaining a sophisticated, grown-up look can be difficult. Adding a splash of colour through your wall paint is a quick and easy way to give your space some character. But, how do you pick which colour goes well with your space? Taking inspiration from colour trends for 2022, we’ve compiled the top nine colours of the year that would look fabulous in any space. All the amazing colours below can be found at Sigma Coatings Malta, who are even giving all you Lovin Malta readers an opportunity to WIN big by showing off your design flair and winning €500! Formulating our very own mood boards complete with complementing accessories, we hope that these nine colours will inspire you to start curating your space. And remember…if you like any of the colours below, see how they could look in your own home by using the fantastic new colour visualiser tool on Sigma Malta’s online portal. 1. Steel Mill

Adding hints of grey will instantly transform any room into a calming environment. Perfect for both the bedroom or the entryway, this Steel Mill hue encourages neutrality and balance. 2. Lazy River

Adding in some dashes of colour in a neutral space can be difficult – a Lazy River wall will instantly make it feel like you’re lounging around at the beach with drink in hand, revelling in the sounds of the sea. 3. Lake Bottom

Staying with the dark tones, this shade takes inspiration from the depths of a country lake. Evoking nature in a toned-down way, this deep blue hue will transform any room. 4. Spanish Rooftop

Injecting some vibrancy into your space is easy with a shade like this. The colour of passion and drama, a touch of Spanish Rooftop will liven up your room in no time. 5. Tangelo Cream

On a more neutral note, Tangelo Cream will add some elegance and balance to your space. Having a room that allows you to pause and recharge after a long day’s work can make a world of difference. 6. Moss Ring

This tranquil shade will help create a balance between your indoor and outdoor space, making it feel like you’re living in a forest every day. Moss Ring is a natural, invigorating colour that will add some pep to your step. 7. Antique Terracotta

Antique Terracotta is the perfect pink shade. Associated with love, kindness and femininity, this colour will will add that touch of softness to your space. 8. Cream Souffle

Toning it down a notch, we have Cream Souffle, a shade that effortlessly makes any room warmer and more cosy. Allowing you to inject life into your space without having to worry about clashing colours, Cream Souffle could be the ideal wall paint for your next project. 9. Candy Blush

Emitting energy, passion, and an air of power, a Candy Blush feature wall will instantly liven up any room in your home. It may not be for everyone, but has great potential to set your home apart. Want to see what these wall paints would look like in your space? Sigma Coatings Malta has come up with a handy-dandy colour visualiser that allows you to take a photo of your room and experiment with different colours, tones and hues from the comfort of your sofa. Head on over to Sigma Malta online and have a look at their beautiful new colour chart – The Voice of Colour. The colours you use to decorate your home will have a direct impact on how cosy it feels. Do up your room, take some pictures, and you just might win some cash! Here’s how to win!

Sigma Coatings Malta is giving all of you with some creative flair the chance to win €500 by snapping a picture of your painted room. With six winners in total, it will then be up to the general public to vote for which project they love the most. First place will win a €500 cash prize, with the five runner ups winning €100 each. Just send your photos to Sigma Malta on Facebook by Sunday 12th June and they will shortlist the entries and arrange a professional photoshoot of the finalists’ projects. Projects may be either indoor or outdoor, but they must be created using Sigma Paints. Tag someone who loves colour!