4 Key Stages Of Sending Your Kids To A Childcare Centre In Malta

You have your very own little bundle of joy, but the time has come for you to head back to work. Finding a child care or pre-learning centre that will keep your kid safe and happy whilst putting your mind at ease can be a whole ordeal. But we’re here to make it that little bit easier so read on to find out how. What’s even harder is going through the seven stresses before drop-off day. Starting off with…

1. Beginning the paperwork – The very first thing every parent needs to do before sending their little one off to childcare is to get registered.

2. Getting used to being away from them – Having your children go from being with you all the time to being away for most of the day is super hard, which is why it’s really important to start with baby steps and wean them to independence.

3. Letting go – There will most likely be some tears shed, by mummy and daddy, but just remember that they’ll be making new memories which you’ll hear all about as soon as they’re home!

4. The handover – Giving up some control over your baby’s routine is always hard, which is why this step is essential. Your little one is in a new space but that doesn’t mean that their schedule needs to change.

BONUS: Picking St. Paul’s as your childcare centre

Okay so, this one isn’t technically a phase; but all of the previous four struggles can be avoided by the way that St. Paul’s Childcare and Pre-Learning Centre works. Forming part of the government scheme means that you don’t need to worry about finances and the whole ordeal of letting go of your little one’s hand is made a million times easier thanks to drop-in sessions and frequent updates.

Found in Pieta’, St. Paul’s Childcare and Pre-Learning Centre is much more than just another childcare centre. Officially opening on 1st March, applications are already open on their website. Apart from caring for children, St. Paul’s Childcare and Pre-Learning Centre also create a curriculum for different age groups where they focus on play-based learning so that the little ones can develop their learning through play and their interactive programs.

An in-house nurse? That’s right! St. Paul’s Childcare and Pre-Learning Centre also have an in-house nurse that will tend to your child’s needs. So if your little one needs professional help, not a second is wasted. All of the staff hold university degrees in childcare, early childhood education, and even psychology, meaning that your kid will always be in safe hands. They are continuously cooking up new ways they can better care for your child whilst fostering a love of learning in the little ones.

St.Paul's Childcare Centre, also host events and workshops for your little ones to enjoy sociable time. With a summer programme and regular events like the Cakes n' Bakes day, this centre provides a well rounded view of integrated education so stay tuned to their Facebook page for updates! Catering for children from as young as 3 months up to 3 years old and also offering special holiday packages for when school's out – St. Paul's Childcare and Pre-Learning Centre has your back!