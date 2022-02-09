Get Set For Your Future With A Summer Internship At This Global Company In Malta

This summer, get ready for the sun, sea, and new experiences! Expand your horizons and start planning your future by helping EY build a #BetterWorkingWorld. This global financial services, consulting and tech company is home to over 300 people in Malta and they are offering several options to students like you to dive right in. Summer Interning – Had me a blast

If you’re still at University or 6th form, you can take your summer and transform it into the beginning of your path to greatness. Learning from the brightest minds in the business, making lifelong friends, and getting exposed to some of the world’s biggest clients. Finishing your studies without some quality experience to back you up can make finding a job even harder. It’s all about exposure and getting your foot in the door – so join this dynamic team and start learning. This internship will have you covered with 100 hours if you’re a 6th form student, or 200 hours if you’re a uni student.



Available on both full and part-time basis, (4-7 hours a day), kick start your career with EY, as they will offer you a full-time position once you graduate! Join over 120 interns like you and start learning. After all, the best way to put your strengths to the test is by going for it. Check out the EY360 ACCA programme

The EY360 ACCA programme offers you the shortest and fastest route to becoming a qualified professional accountant. Apart from learning the theory, you will also be exposed to some invaluable hands-on work experience at one of Malta’s Big Four accounting firms. Lectures and work are split throughout the year giving you enough time to focus on what’s important while still getting paid. Giving you the tools you need, you will be a globally qualified accountant in less than three years! This work-study programme is open to all 6th form students who have finished their A-levels. Providing these young minds with income, experience and a spot in the industry – EY offers support to help you develop your natural strengths and maximise your opportunities. How do I apply?

Applying for any of these incredible opportunities is easy, just head on over to their online application, fill in your details, and you’re done! All that’s left to do now is wait to hear back from the EY crew who will set up a meeting with you. And that’s not all! EY is also hosting an incredibly fun Open Day at their office for students on the 28th February! Take a tour, expect cool surprises and, awesome freebies. Sign up to show up here! Make sure you have a look at each programme’s page so you can pick your path wisely. If you have any questions you can contact EY via email at [email protected] Tag someone who’s ready to get on the grind this summer!

