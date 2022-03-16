Here’s How You Can Help End Gender-Based Violence In Malta

Balancing the scales between men and women starts with you. Every single person has the ability to change the world around them for the better. The first step to battling gender-based violence is knowing what it is. Gender-based violence can be defined as any act of violence against a person that is motivated by biases towards their gender or sex. Any person, man or woman, who is subject to this form of violence is a victim. Ben Camille, DJ Alex Grech, Owen Bonnici and so many other prominent Maltese men are working with the Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence to help spread awareness about gender-based violence and, more importantly, how men can contribute to prevent it.

The Commission on Gender-Based Violence & Domestic Violence, in collaboration with Men Against Violence Prevention, is hosting a conference, entitled Engaging Men & Boys in Violence Prevention, which will take place on the 18th March. Maltese professionals, together with representatives from eMANcipator Netherlands and MAN Sweden will be giving their contribution in the two panel discussions. Everyone can be a part of this conversation. You can join the discussion virtually via Zoom or attend the conference in person.

The conference will be held at the DB San Antonio Resort & Spa in Buġibba. A spot will be given to applicants on a first come first served basis, with the event following all Covid-19 regulations. Two panels shall be each be addressing different aspects of the phenomenon: Men & Masculinities, Education, Sports, LGBTIQ+ Stereotypes, and Bullying, and Gender Inequalities, Media, Sexuality & Pornography, Equal Parenting and how to adopt an Active Bystander Approach.

This conference seeks to challenge the patriarchal ideas that have been instilled into our society with the aim of helping each individual become more self-sufficient. Giving each person the opportunity to be autonomous means that the interdependence between genders will slowly start to fade. By giving both men and women the power to break out of the stereotypes they are constantly faced with, all human beings without distinction can be free to make personal life choices without fear of judgement or stigma. Will you be attending the conference?

