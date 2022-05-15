Order In The Court: Get A Maltese Law Diploma Online In 18 Months

Until 12 months ago there was no other way you could study law in Malta unless you planned to become a lawyer and go through at least 5 years of lectures and studying. Wrapping your head around how Maltese law works should be a universal thing, but those long years of studying can be quite challenging. That’s why 21 Academy have come up with a solution to this problem. Offering a Maltese Law Diploma qualification for the 2nd year in a row, you can achieve your diploma whilst working full time! Happening completely online, you can acquire your Maltese law diploma without ever having to step foot in an actual school building. Due to the fact that this course is an online part-time one, you can get your diploma while furthering your career. Following the success that 21 Academy had last year, they have opened up this course for the second consecutive year. Here’s how you can achieve your diploma in Maltese law.

Being qualified in Maltese law means that you need to be knowledgeable in several areas of the law and how they relate to the general public. That’s why 21 Academy have spilt up this part-time course’s modules into sixteen modules. Each module deals with a unique facet of Maltese law. Interested applicants even have the opportunity to undergo a specific set of modules rather than the whole course if they’re just looking for a refresher or to gain a better understanding of a specific set of topics. Throughout the 18 months, you will slowly but surely be introduced to the world of Maltese law and how the rules that keep our society afloat function. Being taught by an experienced academic team, you will get the hang of it in no time.

After graduating from this course, you have loads of different career paths to choose from. Usually, graduates take on the role of court assistants, legal executives, regulatory advisers and even various compliance roles. Thanks to the Get Qualified Scheme, getting qualified cannot be any easier. Course fees currently stand at €5,250 but you can get 70% back through the Get Qualified Scheme. This means that acquiring your Maltese law diploma is now just €1,225 and can be done 100% online. Planning to pay in instalments? Book your spot by the end of June and 21 Academy will waiver the €500 instalments fee that usually comes with this payment method. Courses start in October 2022 so have a look at what’s in store and enrol today! Happening every Tuesday and Wednesday between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, check out how to enrol from here. Still not convinced? Take a look at the full course prospectus from here and see just what you’re getting yourself into. Tag someone who wants to get their diploma in Maltese Law!