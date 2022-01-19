Abortion And Environmental Protection Must Become EU Fundamental Rights, Macron Tells European Parliament

Abortion should become a fundamental right across the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron has told the European Parliament.

Macron, who was speaking in his capacity as the rotating presidency of the European Union, also insisted that the protection of the environment must also be included in the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights.

“We must update this charter to be more explicit on the protection of the environment, the recognition of the right to abortion,” he told MEPs in Strasbourg.

“Let us open up this debate freely with our fellow citizens… to breathe new life into the pillar of law that forges this Europe of strong values.”

Macron’s call came the day after Roberta Metsola was elected as the President of the European Parliament. Metsola, who has come under fire for previous pro-life positions, has insisted that she will now follow what Parliament decides.

MEPs have repeatedly approved legislation that demands that Member States must help women access to safe abortions and adequate sexual health. The European Parliament is clear on abortion; just last June, the EP passed a resolution proclaiming safe access to abortion is a human right.

Macron did have some kind words for Metsola, telling parliament that her belief in the EU project is “sustained by the values that bind and unite us.”

When it comes to the environment, the move would speak volumes, particularly ahead of the EU Green Deal, which will be debated by Parliament over the coming year.

Malta had previously declared a Climate Emergency in 2019. However, there has been little movement since then, despite plans for the country and the rest of the bloc to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Macron also made reference to Brexit, telling parliament that the EU and the UK must find “a path of trust” to work together in the future.

“Nothing will call into question the bond of friendship which connects us to our British friends,” he said.

The French president also insisted that EU countries need to make sure the bloc can define and defend its security policy with regards to Russia.

“The security of our continent is indivisible, and we must bring ourselves in a position to make sure they are respected, “Macron said.

Photo source: Tallinn Digital Summit. Welcome dinner hosted by HE Donald Tusk. Handshake: Arno Mikkor, EU2017EE Estonian Presidency