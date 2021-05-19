As The EU Debates COVID-19 Recovery, Malta Has Yet To Submit Its Plans To Receive Funds

The road to recovery from COVID-19 has been a crucial pillar in looking towards a post-pandemic era. Returning to normality and the possibility for a green transition through a COVID-19 recovery has been at the heart of the EU’s strategy.

Yet, despite the EU working towards the stages of implementing the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), as of the writing of this article, Malta has yet to formally submit their plans to start receiving up to €316 million in recovery funds.

Tuesday 18th May marked a right to information discussion within the European Parliament, debating on whether MEPs are properly informed about the national recovery and resilience plans submitted to the Commission.

Latvian Commissioner and Executive Vice-President of the Commission Valdis Dombrovskis confirmed in his opening statement that “as of [Tuesday], 18 Member States have submitted their plans”.

Denmark, Slovenia, Portugal and Cyprus number among these 18, with Cyprus being the most recent Member State to submit their plans. In doing so, each country is able to tap into the €627.5 billion in funds to help with a COVID-19 recovery.

Dombrovskis went on to explain that the “Commission has two months to perform the assessment; during which we will be guided by the assessment criteria of the Regulation and by our common goal to deliver high-quality plans.”