Ask Your MEP: Get The European Lowdown With Alex Agius Saliba And Cyrus Engerer In Today’s Lovin Malta Q&A

MEPs Alex Agius Saliba and Cyrus Engerer will be taking part in a Q&A on Lovin Malta today, the first in a series of discussions with Malta’s European representatives ahead of the new parliamentary season.

Engerer will be appearing on Lovin Malta at around 3.30pm while Agius Saliba will appear later on at roughly 4.30pm.

In a bid to bring the EU closer to Malta’s shores, the live Q&A will be aired on Facebook and will give you the opportunity to ask our MEPs some of your burning questions about the European Parliament.

Whether it’s migration, health, social issues, or anything in between – we want to hear from you. So make sure you tune in live and jot your questions down!

It’s going to be an exciting first two sessions with Agius Saliba and Engerer rapidly becoming trailblazers in the EU during their first-ever tenures.

Agius Saliba is quickly becoming the EP’s voice on everything digital, playing a hand in key legislation that will dictate our digital future. Meanwhile, Engerer is leading the way when it comes to LGBTIQ+, providing a voice to the many in the face of oppressive legislation in particular member states.

Share with someone who needs to watch this!