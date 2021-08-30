Ask Your MEP: Malta’s European Parliamentarians Are Taking Part In A Live Q&A On Lovin Malta

The European Parliament is back in session and Lovin Malta is bringing on Malta’s MEPs to give the country the lowdown on the upcoming parliamentary season – and we’re inviting you to come along and make your voices heard.

In a bid to bring the EU closer to Malta’s shores, the live Q&A will be aired on Facebook and will give you the opportunity to ask our MEPs some of your burning questions about the European Parliament.

Whether it’s migration, health, social issues, or anything in between – we want to hear from you. So make sure you tune in live and jot your questions down!

Our first two live Q&As will kick off tomorrow with PL MEPs Cyrus Engerer and Alex Agius Saliba, who will be appearing at 2.30pm and 4pm respectively.

And that’s not all we have in store, with First Vice-President Roberta Metsola, MEP Josianne Cutajar expected to join us the following week.

It’s going to be an exciting first two sessions with Agius Saliba and Engerer rapidly becoming trailblazers in the EU during their first-ever tenures.

Agius Saliba is quickly becoming the EP’s voice on everything digital, playing a hand in key legislation that will dictate our digital future. Meanwhile, Engerer is leading the way when it comes to LGBTIQ+, providing a voice to the many in the face of oppressive legislation in particular member states.