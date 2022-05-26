Belarussian Opposition Leader Praises Roberta Metsola: ‘With Friends Like Her, I Know We Will Win’

After being honoured with the Charlemagne Prize for European unification, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya had words of praise for European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.



“My heartfelt thanks to Roberta for her strong words and commitment to Belarus,” Tikhanovskaya said. “With friends like her, I know that we will win.”



Tikhanovskaya contested the 2020 Belarusian presidential election after her husband, vlogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, was arrested, and she won just over 10% of the vote, with incumbent Alexander Lukashenko sweeping home 81.5%.



However, the election was marred by claims of widespread fraud including by Tikhanovskaya, and the EU condemned the process as “fraudulent”.

The EU imposed sanctions on Belarus following a crackdown on protestors and expanded its sanction package following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.