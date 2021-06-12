Caged Farming Could Soon Be A Thing Of The Past After MEPs Endorse Crucial Initiative

Caged animal farming could be phased out across the EU as soon as 2027 after MEPs re-affirmed their support for the ‘End the Cage Age’ European Citizen’s Initiative (ECI). The European Parliament overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Thursday calling on the EU Commission to come up with legislative proposals to ban caged farming across the bloc, with 558 votes in favour, 37 against and 85 abstentions. This resolution follows a public hearing by MEPs regarding the ECI on 15th April 2021. MEPs stressed that alternatives to caged farming already exist and are being successfully utilized in a number of member states like Austria and Sweden. However, according to data gathered by the ECI, Malta ranks the lowest in all of the EU (and the UK) in terms of caged animal farming. It notes that only 1% of farm animals are cage-free in Malta, with almost 400,000 animals in cages.

Alternatives to cage farming should be further improved and encouraged at member state level, MEPs highlighted yet noted that EU legislation was crucial in order to ensure a fair playing field for all farmers. Phasing out caged animal farming should follow an appropriate transition period and after a solid scientific impact assessment was carried out, which could be as soon as 2027. MEPs said that the gradual phase-out should be based on a species-by-species approach that takes the characteristics of each animal into account while also ensuring that they all have housing systems to suit their specific needs. It was also vital to the Parliament that any legislative changes were made only after farmers and livestock breeders were given a sufficiently long transition period and proper support. Such support could include everything from advisory and training services to incentives and financial programmes to avoid farmers losing their competitive edge and prevent the relocation of EU agricultural production to places where animal welfare standards are lower than the EU standard.

MEPs debate & vote on the European Citizens’ Initiative #EndTheCageAge today. #EPlenary “Over 1.3 million people ask the EU to stop caging animals. The Parliament must send a clear signal: cage farming must be a thing from the past by 2027 in the EU,” says our @FGuerreiroMEP. pic.twitter.com/wHQx2abXmE — Greens/EFA in the EU Parliament 🌍 (@GreensEFA) June 10, 2021

MEPs have also called for several policies to be set up in order to support the shift towards a cage-free, more sustainable system. This includes a Fair Trade policy to ensure that a level playing field is a precondition for higher European Standards and ensuring that imported agri-food products met EU animal welfare standards. It would also include a comprehensive food policy to prevent small and medium-sized farms from abandoning livestock production and prevent the monopolisation of a few large farms. Additionally, MEPs have insisted that existing trade deals should be re-evaluated to ensure that the same animal welfare and product quality standards are met under a phase-out and for the Commission to promote animal welfare at an international level.

#BREAKING EU Parliament shows overwhelming support for ban of animal cages by 2027, in a resolution adopted just now. #EndTheCageAge💪 ✅ 558 Yes

❌ 37 No

🤷‍♀️ 85 abstained MEPs also want no more force feeding!#EPplenary #MEPsvsCages 📰 More here ▶️https://t.co/4IKYArqiXk pic.twitter.com/0pnNj03GSK — Compassion in World Farming EU (@CIWF_EU) June 10, 2021

‘End the Cage Age’ is the first valid ECI for farmed animal welfare, as well as being the 6th ECI to succeed among 76 initiatives over the years. The ECI is also the 3rd highest in terms of signatures with 1.4 million. By 15th July, the EU Commission is expected to have made its decision on whether they will start a legislative process to ban caged farming.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains. Do you support cage-free farming? Let us know in the comments