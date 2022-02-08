Cyrus Engerer To Help EU Negotiations To Keep British Medicines In Maltese Market

Maltese MEP Cyrus Engerer will be a lead negotiator to help preserve the importation and sale of British medicines in Malta, Ireland, and Cyprus.

The MEPs will be calling for two derogations to ensure that pharmaceuticals produced in the United Kingdom will still be allowed to be imported and sold in the European Union following the end of the transition period after Brexit.

These derogations will guarantee that Malta, along with Ireland and Cyprus, would not suffer from a shortage of medicines as an indirect effect of Brexit. All three countries have been historically heavily reliant on the supply of medicines produced in the United Kingdom.

“I have stressed time and time again that each and every citizen must be able to access the medicines they know, are used to and trust at an affordable price. Therefore, we cannot let our citizens bear the brunt of the consequences of Brexit,” Engerer said.

“We are a part of this European Union, and like any other Member State, we have the right to access affordable medicines whenever the need arises.”

Engerer, who will be representing the Progressive Alliance for Socialists and Democrats, pledge to find a suitable compromise for all concerned parties.