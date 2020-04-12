Disinformation, AI And Caged Animals: Here Is What To Expect From The European Parliament This Week

The European Parliament is a hive of activity, a forum for political debate and decision making at the EU level. MEPs represent each and every one of us, voting and campaigning to adopt or amend countless legislative proposals that lead the EU forwards. Though currently there is no plenary session this week (the next commencing on the 26th April), there are still crucial committee meetings and discussions ongoing this week. As such, we’ve put together a list of just some of what you can expect from the European Parliament this week. 1. Disinformation And Election Interference In Democracy

Date: Tuesday 13th April On Tuesday at 4.15 pm, the special committee on foreign interference in democratic processes will be held in association with the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO) to discuss interference through advertisement. The committees, alongside three seasoned experts, will raise advertisement-related topics such as election interference, ad-disinformation, monetisation strategies used by disinformation actors and the specific Google policy relating to advertising. Potential detections of messages promoting anti-democratic values will also be a key focus, more so as disinformation and fake news continue to be pressing issues threatening European Democracy. 2. Research, energy and innovation hearing

Date: Tuesday 13th April Following the committee hearing on disinformation and the rule of law, MEPs will be offering a proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council to establish Horizon Europe. This is a Framework Programme for Research and Innovation, which will act as the EU’s key funding programme with a budget of €95.5 billion. A key factor of Horizon Europe will also be to tackle climate change in order to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and boost the EU’s competitiveness and growth. 3. Ending the ‘Cage Age’

Date: Thursday 15th April Starting off Thursday is a key public hearing on the European Citizen’s Initiative: “End the Cage Age”. Registered in September 2018, the initiative has gained the support of nearly 1.4 million signatories across the minimum threshold of 18 Member States. The initiative calls for an end to the inhumane treatment of farm animals, particularly when it comes to caging. Particularly due to the amount of suffering they cause animals and that higher welfare, cage-free systems are available. In Malta, the initiative saw a total of 1,694 signatories included in the overall European score. 4. The Islands Commission AGM

Date: Thursday 15th April Also on Thursday, The Islands Commission will be hosting their annual general meeting, with Gozitan MEP Josianne Cutajar to be present as a member of the Committee. The Islands Commission is one of the 6 Geographical Commissions of the Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions of Europe, and its oldest (founded in 1980). It covers 21 European regional island authorities in 11 countries across the Mediterranean, North Sea, Baltic Sea and the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans. Representing a total population of around 15 million people. Together, they represent the interests of these people, helping to provide a voice to the islands of the European Union. 5. AI in the future democracy

Date: Thursday 15th April Following a press briefing with MEPs on the 14th of April, MEPs will be further discussing the impact on AI in the future of democracy in Europe and beyond. This follows several Parliament reports on Artificial Intelligence and will act as a public hearing on the future of democracy in the digital age and on how to strike the right regulatory balances in our increasingly tech-driven societies. As we head towards the future of the digital age, AI will continue to be a pressing issue on how it impacts our notions of active citizenship, political participation and policy-making. This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains. What are you most interested in hearing more about? Let us know in the comments

READ NEXT: Motorcyclist Loses His Life On Easter Sunday In Mrieħel Bypass Accident