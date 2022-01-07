Draft Laws To Include More Transparency In Advertising

MEPs will soon begin debating a new law that could see more transparency in the realm of political advertising. Under new rules, presented by the Commission in November 2020, any political advert must be clearly labeled as such and include information such as who paid for it and how much.

Additional measures on amplification techniques, also proposed in the draft law, could serve as the foundation to create a more secure environment for consumers. “Under these rules, it would be mandatory to include into advertisements, clear information on what basis a person is targeted. It would also become mandatory to publish which groups of individuals were targeted, on the basis of which criteria, and with what amplification tool or methods.” The legislative proposal was created on the basis of findings in a Eurobarometer survey issued in March 2021.

The report showed that nearly four out of ten Europeans were exposed to content which rendered them unable to determine whether such content was a political advertisement or not. On 10th January, the Commission will present the findings to the MEPs in the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee. Following the EP’s approval, negotiations would take place in the European council, in hopes that new legislation could come into play prior to the next European elections in 2024.