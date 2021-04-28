€14.8 Billion: MEPs Give Green Light For The Largest Ever Budget For Space Programmes
Members of the European Parliament have given their stamp of approval for a €14.8 billion space programme for the next seven years.
The fund will focus on strengthening the EU’s technological operations in orbit, supporting its navigation, earth observation and civil protection projects.
This includes the Galileo, a global satellite navigation system that supports 10% of the bloc’s GDP and the Copernicus, an earth observation programme and the world’s primary provider of space data and information.
EU Space is already providing considerable support for the EU’s economy. Currently, a quarter of a million jobs are supported by EU Space, with an estimated value of €46 to €54 billion, while two billion devices are enabled by Galileo.
With an ambitious budget of 14.8 billions euros and a clear governance, the new #EUSpaceProgramme sets the legal framework to foster innovation, boost the EU industrial competitiveness/strategic autonomy and to secure our technological leadership at global level. #EPplenary pic.twitter.com/64cTAPIvae
— Massimiliano Salini (@MaxSalini) April 27, 2021
What role will space investments make in the EU’s post-pandemic recovery?
The EU’s Space programme will play a key role in the bloc’s digital transformation, as an enabler of innovations that will change the lives of Europeans: from autonomous vehicles, smart solutions, drones and 5G wireless telecommunication networks.
Space technology will play an increasingly fundamental role across industries.
It could help farmers in Europe yield more produce, support rescue operations in natural disasters, construct smarter cities, support renewable energy solutions for a green future and protect citizens’ health.
Find out more about the EU’s space programme here.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
Tag someone who’s into space!