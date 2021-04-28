€14.8 Billion: MEPs Give Green Light For The Largest Ever Budget For Space Programmes

Members of the European Parliament have given their stamp of approval for a €14.8 billion space programme for the next seven years.

The fund will focus on strengthening the EU’s technological operations in orbit, supporting its navigation, earth observation and civil protection projects.

This includes the Galileo, a global satellite navigation system that supports 10% of the bloc’s GDP and the Copernicus, an earth observation programme and the world’s primary provider of space data and information.

EU Space is already providing considerable support for the EU’s economy. Currently, a quarter of a million jobs are supported by EU Space, with an estimated value of €46 to €54 billion, while two billion devices are enabled by Galileo.