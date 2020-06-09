€90 Billion Fund Negotiated By David Casa Will Help Malta Build A More Social And Inclusive Society

Malta and Gozo will be able to benefit from a newly approved €90 billion fun, negotiated by MEP David Casa to support various schemes for the upcoming seven years. The European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) aims to support numerous schemes that can be utilized by the 27 member states of the EU to provide citizens with access to everything from employees improving their skills through training courses to providing necessary food to the most deprived. For Malta and Gozo, it can specifically support a number of schemes run by local councils that fall under ESF+’s criteria among others.

The ESF+ is the EU’s main instrument to invest in citizens and build a more social & inclusive Union. These funds will be used to generate employment & training opportunities to help people reach their full potential.

Addressing #EPlenary as lead negotiator on the ESF+ 2021-2027 pic.twitter.com/nP8rZ5MDIi — David Casa (@DavidCasaMEP) June 8, 2021

Primarily, these types of schemes are administered by Jobs Plus yet the EU funds can also be used for the following types of schemes: Employees wishing to improve their skills through various training courses

Employers to encourage their employees to enhance their output and aim at growing within that workplace

Individuals who have lost their jobs during the pandemic and want to find new work

Providing the deprived with necessary food

Ensuring that people with disabilities are provided with all necessary opportunities

Ensuring all youth are provided with education, training or work through various schemes “Today is a good day for Europe,” Casa stated. “Long days of fruitful meetings and negotiations led to this important step: that of providing the EU’s Member States with almost €90 billion to be used to improve the quality of lives of all Europeans”. “This is what our work as MEPs is all about: getting the best results for our electorate, providing enough money to governments to use them in the interests of all citizens.”

ESF+ also saw no votes being taken as no amendments were submitted. It is now up to the governments of member states to start launching different schemes using the allocated sum of money from the ESF+ from 2021 to 2027. “I now urge the Maltese government to make immediate use of this money. I look forward to seeing the people of Malta and Gozo making use of these funds,” Casa continued. Casa further noted that these negotiations have been crucial, especially in the matter of agreeing upon a “balanced framework” to allow “flexibility to ensure that [EU governments] can use the money where they need it most”. Key components of the deal that have been assured also include that an adequate amount of funds must be spent on certain priorities, namely the Child Guarantee and the Youth Guarantee.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains. How do you see Malta benefitting from this? Let us know in the comments