EU Aims To Attract More Highly-Skilled Migrants As Only 31% Choose A European Destination

With the revision of the European Blue Card, the EU hopes to motivate highly-qualified people from third countries to fill vacancies in the Union’s labour market.

The European Blue Card is “Europe’s answer to the US Green Card”, allowing its holder the legal right to live and work in the EU. It is similar to Malta’s residence permit.

While the member states are determining the conditions to welcome workers to their labour markets, they will ensure that these highly-skilled non-EU workers are only admitted after employers have unsuccessfully searched for national workers.

The Union is increasingly competing with other developed countries for talented and skilled workers, as of all non-EU migrants coming to OECD countries, only 31% of highly-educated migrants choose an EU destination.

Whereas the US issues 140,000 Green Cards yearly, the EU only welcomed 37,000 skilled professionals on Blue Cards in 2019.