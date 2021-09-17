EU Calls For Visa Programme For Afghan Women Seeking Protection: ‘We Deplore The Violent Takeover’

Members of European Parliament have called for a special visa programme for Afghan women fleeing their home country and seeking protection.

As the European Parliament ‘deplores’ the violent takeover of Afghanistan, it is calling for more humanitarian aid and a coordinated response to protect those most vulnerable.

With plenty of reports of executions, child soldiers being recruited and peaceful protests being shut down, the EU acknowledged that human rights are being restricted – especially those of women and girls.

As 536 MEPs voted in favour, while 96 were against the plan and 50 abstained, the parliament now calls on the EU and its member states to work together to facilitate the evacuation of EU citizens and Afghans at risk through the use of safe corridors.

As Afghan refugees will mostly seek protection in neighbouring countries, the EU should support those countries and help create humanitarian corridors to provide food aid, water, sanitation, and medication.