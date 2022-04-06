EU Commission President Grilled By MEPs Over Russia, Rule Of Law And The Green Deal

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was grilled by MEPs in the first-ever “question time” of major EU leaders.

MEPs had the opportunity to put one-minute questions to European Commission leadership, who had two minutes to reply, in a bid to liven up European Parliament procedure.

The session, which took place on Tuesday 5th April, covered a wide gamut of key EU issues from the Russia-Ukraine war, the Green deal and rule of law issues in the bloc.

Von der leyen faced questions over the EU’s strategic autonomy in view of the bloc’s energy dependence on Russia. The President backed called for the procurement of new gas channels and even hinted at a further analysis of the EU’s defence capabilities.

She was full of praise of border countries that have welcomed Ukrainian refugees, which have reached a reported 6 million people. Von der Leyen revealed that border countries will be receiving financial assistance to handle the crisis.

Von der leyen stressed that beyond the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, there was an “equally serious climate crisis looming in the background”.

She stressed that the “last horrible four to six weeks” have only reconfirmed for the EU how important it is to push through with the green deal and get rid of the “ugly dependence on fossil fuels”. Investment in renewable energy sources was now a “strategic investment in security”, she stressed.

The Commission President was also grilled on the rule of law situation in Hungary and Poland, revealing that Hungarian authorities have been informed the Commission will pursue a rule of law conditionality mechanism, which is tied to EU funds, over corruption concerns.

Von der Leyen said that the independence of the judiciary was still a major concern in Poland and stressed that dismantling the disciplinary chamber of the Polish Supreme Court, reforming the disciplinary regime and reinstalling unlawfully dismissed judges remained a priority.