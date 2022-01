The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, has died aged 65.

Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy since 26th December 2021.

This was the second admission in a span of a few months, with Sassoli admitted to hospital last September with pneumonia.

“David Sassoli passed away at 1.15am on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalised,” his spokesman Roberto Cuillo wrote.

RIP