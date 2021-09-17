EU Parliament Wants To Make Gender-Based Violence, Including Denying Safe And Legal Abortion Care, A Crime Under EU Law

The European Parliament is calling for gender-based violence to be treated as a “particularly serious crime with a cross-border dimension”, including the denial of safe and legal abortion care.

Last Thursday, 427 Members of the European Parliament voted in favour, while 119 voted against and 140 abstained from voting.

The MEPs denounced femicide as the most extreme form of gender-based violence against women and girls, and highlight that denying safe and legal abortion care is also a form of gender-based violence.

With Malta being the only EU country that has a blanket ban on abortion, a law like this would strongly affect Malta’s reproductive rights laws.

“The report recognises that sexual and reproductive rights such as abortion rights are crucial, and that not only women but also LGBTI people can be victims of gender-based violence, as this type of violence is based on gender inequalities and patriarchal stereotypes,” MEP Malin Björk said.

“It is time to act to include gender-based violence in the list of EU crimes, and to present a holistic and inclusive Directive to fight what is one of the most serious and persistent human rights violations in human history,” MEP Diana Riba i Giner added.