EU Reveals Groundbreaking Legislation To Tackle SLAPPs And Abusive Lawsuits Designed To Silence Critics

The European Commission has revealed groundbreaking legislation that will to protect journalists and citizens from abusive lawsuits designed to silence them, like Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP).

It promises to introduce several procedural safeguards and remedies, such as compensation for damages, and dissuasive penalties for launching abusive lawsuits.

Member states will also be encouraged to follow the new law for domestic cases in all proceedings, while also providing training and building awarness to comabt SLAPPs.

SLAPPs (Strategic Lawsuits against Public Participation) have become an increasingly growing phenomenon around Europe, including Malta. They have the specific aim of silencing the defendant by subjecting the person to lengthy, burdensome and expensive lawsuits, often in another jurisdiction.

SLAPPs create an imbalance between parties and have a chilling effect on freedom of expression, resulting in impinging on the respondent’s right to a fair trial.

The law is the result of work conducted by now-EP President Roberta Metsola, who led a drive for the major issue to be addresed.

“After four years of hard work, it is immensely gratifying to see significant progress on press freedom in Europe,” Maltese MEP David Casa said.

“I am pleased to see that what the Commission is proposing is exactly what we have been campaigning for. We are seeing libel tourism being addressed, which currently allows businesses to sue small media houses in jurisdictions with much heftier fines. And the Directive will also foresee dissuasive penalties for abusive practices”.

“When this issue came to the fore in Malta, it was seen as a complex issue that involved aspects of human rights and private international law. It is a sign of success that we mobilised support on a European level.”

“We now have a working solution on the table that will bolster protections for journalists, especially those working on public interest investigations against those corrupt entities and governments with deeper pockets and more resources than entire news agencies.”