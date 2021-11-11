EU SLAPP Laws Will Send Chilling Message To Criminals Across The Globe, Robert Metsola Says After Report Approved

Landmark SLAPP legislation will send a message to criminals across the world that using vexatious lawsuits and libel tourism against journalists will not be tolerated within the European Union, European Parliament Vice-President and co-rapporteur Roberta Metsola has declared.

Earlier today, the European Parliament overwhelmingly approved a report that proposes new and concrete measures to protect journalists and citizens from abusive lawsuits designed to silence them, such as Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP).

It was adopted in the European plenary with 444 votes in favour, 48 against and 75 abstentions.

Spearheaded by Metsola and Tiemo Wölken, the landmark report calls for a directive covering domestic and cross-border SLAPP cases within the boundaries of the EU.

Both were confident that the report will result in concrete directives that can be implemented across the EU and that it would be strong enough to face up to any outside legal challenges.

Metsola did concede there may be political challenges against anti-SLAPP lawsuits and will await a response from the EU council. However, Wolken reiterated that a general mechanism will help ensure member states’ cooperation.

The report will look to create legal pathways to dismiss SLAPP suits while also imposing penalties for people who abuse the legal system to persist with vexatious lawsuits.

A fund should also be designed to help fund journalists in the fight against SLAAP cases, like covering legal fees, for example. An online portal that will act as a one-stop shop to assist victims of SLAPP will be created.

The report will help ensure that journalists will only be allowed to be sued within their country of residence, and not face being dragged into a jurisdiction they are unfamiliar with.

Judges and lawyers will also be better trained to identify SLAPP cases through the new report, with MEPs also calling for the revision of existing legislation to reduce “libel tourism”, which is the practice of jurisdiction shopping to institute multiple lawsuits.