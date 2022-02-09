Overwhelming Majority Of People Believe Malta Has Benefited From EU, But Many Feel Their Voices Aren’t Heard

The overwhelming majority of Maltese people believe that the country has benefitted from EU membership, still many believe that their voice does not count when it comes to the bloc’s decisions.

A Eurobarometer survey on the European Parliament’s work uncovered that 62% of people in Malta have a positive view of EU membership, while 89% believe that Malta has benefitted from joining the bloc, above the EU average of 72%.

However, around 51% said that they feel their voice does not count when it comes to EU matters.

People, in general, feel powerless when it comes to decision-making whether in the EU or in Malta, with around 45% of people saying that their voice does not matter in the country.

On a Maltese front, most people feel that Malta’s membership with the EU has brought about increased economic growth (47%), new job opportunities (42%), and improved cooperation with other member states (26%).

On the other hand, Maltese people are concerned that EU membership has resulted in people having very little influence in EU decisions (35%), has limited the power of national governments to take action on issues that affect their country (28%), while also undermining control at external borders (23%).

For Maltese people, the European Parliament’s role is primarily to defend democracy and human rights while also ensuring rule of law and equality. However, Maltese people’s aversion to migration issues is clear, with just 6% (the lowest figure) feeling that the EP should deal with the right to seek asylum.

In fact, around 37% of the respondents said that migration and asylum should be at the top of the EU’s priorities.

It was the third most important priority behind; action against climate change (45%), with the country potentially losing hope on local authorities’ ability to handle the situation; and public health (39%).

Maltese people do feel that the European Parliament should be given a more important role – and you can understand the sentiment with Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola recently appointed European Parliament President.

It’s going to be an exciting year for the European Parliament with the EU Green Deal at the top of the agenda. All of Malta’s MEPs are doing stellar work, it’s important we pay more attention.