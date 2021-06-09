EU Travellers Can Use Vaccine Passports To Enter Malta Freely On 1st July

From 1st July 2021, EU travellers will be able to freely enter Malta with a vaccine certificate issued in their home country.

Maltese citizens wishing to travel to other EU nations will also be able to use their vaccine certificates to freely travel through there as well.

The EU has highlighted that these vaccine certificates will be in effect for 12 months yet Malta’s legal notice has stated that vaccine certificates will be valid for six months.



This news follows MEPs giving the final greenlight to the EU Digital COVID-19 certificates, which aims to help ease up free movement across the EU and allow safe and coordinated travel throughout the bloc this summer.

Certificates will be issued free of charge by national authorities and be available in either a digital or paper format containing a QR code. The document will certify whether a person is vaccinated, has had a recent negative test result or has recovered from the infection.

This package, meant to help re-establish free movement across the EU, will aid in setting the pace towards full function to the EU’s Schengen area even as the fight against the pandemic continues.

MEPs were also successful in securing an agreement that EU states will not be able to impose additional travel restrictions on certificate holders (such as quarantine, self-isolation or testing) “unless they are necessary and proportionate to safeguard public health”.

Such measures should be notified, if possible, 48 hours in advance to member states and the Commission. The public should also be given a 24-hour notice in advance.

EU states are further encouraged to ensure that testing remains both affordable and widely available. At the request of the Parliament, the Commission has promised to mobilise a total of €100 million so that member states can purchase tests to issue the test certificates.