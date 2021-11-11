Europe Has A New Agency To Help Countries Like Malta Manage Asylum Seekers

This new agency will have new and improved operational and technical powers, a Fundamental Rights Officer and a pool of at least 500 national asylum experts.

A freshly equipped EU Asylum Agency has been established to help countries like Malta deal with immigration issues and asylum seekers.

This legislation, which was recently approved by the European Parliament, upgrades the existing mandate of the EU Asylum Support Office, which has been in operation since 2011 and is based in our very own capital city, Valletta.

It will provide operational and technical assistance to member states whenever they need it. For example, helping to identify and register third-country nationals or by assisting local authorities to manage the international protection procedure.

This further includes crises, relocation and resettlement situations.

On the other hand, the Fundamental Rights Officer will be in charge of a newly established complaints mechanism.

This officer would further be responsible for ensuring that the Agency complies with fundamental rights, while also promoting the respect of fundamental rights in EU asylum policy.

Alternatively, a pool of at least 500 experts will be established to aid countries in need to provide on-the-ground operational assistance. The members can be swiftly deployed as part of asylum support teams alongside the Agency’s experts.

The new Agency will also monitor how member states are applying the EU’s common asylum system in order to identify possible shortcomings from 31 December 2023.

Such monitoring can include checking the respect for fundamental rights, child protection safeguards, respect for procedural safeguards and the reception conditions.

“Today’s adoption marks a historic moment for the reform of the Common European Asylum System by establishing the first building block of a new system,” said Elena Yoncheva who steered the legislation in Parliament.

“This new agency will be able to address new challenges faced by the EU and provide adequate support to member states to make a difference on the ground.”