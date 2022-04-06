European Parliament To Launch Programme For Journalists Honouring David Sassoli

The European Parliament’s Bureau agreed to support journalists with new training programmes and a scholarship scheme for young journalists named after the late EP President Sassoli. The aim is to deepen journalists’ understanding of EU affairs and help participants gain relevant experience in order to enrich the European media sector, whilst also ensuring editorial freedom. The European Parliament’s Bureau – comprising the President, Vice Presidents and Quaestors – adopted the introduction of the scheme and programme to show support for professionals in the early stages of their careers.

“Independent and professional journalism is the backbone of our democracy. This new initiative will contribute to training a new generation of responsible European journalists,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said. The hope is that through this initiative, independent, professional and responsible journalism will be strengthened. The first pilot editions are expected to start later this year in a number of Member States. The initiative will develop two different programmes. The first programme will consist of a one-year working period in EU-based media houses. The participants, who will be selected by journalists’ professional bodies, will work as professional journalists in newsrooms.

The second programme consists of training sessions for young journalists, organised in two modules: one at the national level focusing on EU knowledge and media work and the second module in Brussels or Strasbourg to familiarise them with the nature of the Institution. The initiative was named after the late President David Sassoli, who passed away shortly before the end of his Presidential term earlier this year. Prior to his tenure in the European Parliament, Sassoli had worked as a journalist for almost 30 years.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author's view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

