European Parliament To Debate Daphne Caruana Galizia And Rule Of Law In Malta This Thursday 

The European Parliament will hold a debate on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the rule of law in Malta this Thursday following recent high-profile arraignments on the island.

A previous proposal for a debate had been blocked by the Socialist and Democrats Group, the European political group which the Labour Party forms part of.

However, the European People’s Party – backed by the Greens – proposed a fresh debate with the title: “Commission statement on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the rule of law in Malta”.

Besides the EPP and the Greens, this proposal was backed by Renew, ECR, and GUE/NGL.

The S&D proposed another title: “Commission and Council statements on the recent developments on the ONGOING court case concerning the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta” but it failed to win support.