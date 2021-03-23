European Parliament To Debate Daphne Caruana Galizia And Rule Of Law In Malta This Thursday
The European Parliament will hold a debate on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the rule of law in Malta this Thursday following recent high-profile arraignments on the island.
A previous proposal for a debate had been blocked by the Socialist and Democrats Group, the European political group which the Labour Party forms part of.
However, the European People’s Party – backed by the Greens – proposed a fresh debate with the title: “Commission statement on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the rule of law in Malta”.
Besides the EPP and the Greens, this proposal was backed by Renew, ECR, and GUE/NGL.
The S&D proposed another title: “Commission and Council statements on the recent developments on the ONGOING court case concerning the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta” but it failed to win support.
A debate will now be held on Thursday, after which political groups will convene to write a resolution on the debate, with a final vote set to take place in April.
Labour’s MEPs Alex Agius Saliba, Cyrus Engerer and Josianne Cutajar have condemned the attempts at holding a debate, warning it will only damage Malta at a critical point in the court proceedings against the people charged with Caruana Galizia’s murder.
Agius Saliba said the EPP’s attempt at “punching down” on Malta will take place “over our dead bodies”, drawing criticism from Caruana Galizia’s family.
Following the latest development, Engerer warned that the Maltese law courts should be allowed to work without any political interference or pressure, including that of the European Parliament.
“We want the whole truth to come out on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and that justice is made in the law courts. Trials by the media or by politicians will only hinder the quest for justice,” he said.
